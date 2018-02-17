Powerball results: Friday 16 February 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you were a winner.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 16 February, are as follows:

Powerball: Powerball: 02, 08, 26, 28, 30 Powerball: 02

Powerball Plus: Powerball: 08, 11, 12, 19, 33 Powerball: 13

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.

WATCH: Powerball and Powerball Plus Draw - 16 February 2018