Over R1 million reward for info on Guptas, Duduzane Zuma whereabouts

A wealthy businesswoman has called on Guptas bodyguards to come forward with R900, 000 incentive.

JOHANNESBURG – While the Hawks continue to try to establish the whereabouts of Ajay Gupta – one of the richest businesswomen in the country Magda Wierzycka contributed R900, 000 towards a reward for those who come forward with information that could lead to his arrest.

I am willing to match the reward Rand for Rand. So now we have R1 million in the pool. South Africans, contribute your spy skills. We need these crooks in jail where they belong. As soon as possible. https://t.co/5igHP5xHl8 — Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) February 17, 2018

This adds to R500, 000 offer made by the Forensics for Justice, which is offering R100 000 for each arrest of Ajay and Atul Gupta as well as their associates – including the former president’s son Duduzane Zuma.

The Hawks have declared Ajay Gupta a fugitive after he failed to hand himself over to the police.

They are wanted in connection with the fraud and money laundering investigation related to the Estina Dairy Farm project in the Free State.

Wierzycka says she wants these people to be brought to book for nearly bringing South Arica to its knees through the state capture.

“I know that the Guptas, in particular, are surrounded by bodyguards and hence as far as I am concerned this reward really is an incentive and an appeal to those bodyguards and to their families to reveal where the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma are currently hiding.”

I am posting more rewards:

1. R200k to 1st bodyguard currently with Ajay Gupta who calls CrimeStop on 08600 10111 to advise of his location.

2. R200k to 1st accused in the Vrede Dairy Farm case (of the ones that appeared in court) to turn state witness. To help with legal fees. — Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) February 17, 2018

The Forensics for Justice’s Paul O’Sullivan say they won’t rest until these suspects are arrested.

“We are offering the total reward value of R500,000 which is R100,000 for each of the three Gupta brothers, R100,000 for Duduzane Zuma and a further R100,000 if the same informant gives us the information to arrest all of them.”