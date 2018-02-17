Off-duty JMPD officer killed in Ivory Park robbery
It’s understood the off-duty officer tried to intervene in an armed robbery when the assailants opened fire, fatally shooting him in the chest.
JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg Metro Police officer has been killed during a robbery in Ivory Park on the east rand on Friday.
The death of the 47-year-old officer comes just weeks after three other JMPD officers were killed in two separate incidents in the city.
Public safety Member of Mayoral Council (MMC) Michael Sun and Mayor Herman Mashaba have expressed anger and dismay at the incident and have sent condolences to the officer's family.
Another devastating news. An off-duty partime JMPD traffic warden was shot & killed when he tried to stop an armed robbery in Ivory Park yesterday.— Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) February 17, 2018
Whether in uniform or not, the officer was determined to stop the armed robbery.
Our deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/nbBHWM5wsI
Public safety spokesperson Luyanda Longwe says: “Our mayor, as well as the MMC, have requested the provincial commissioner to assist with this case and make it one of the top priorities in order for the perpetrators to be put to book. You might also be aware that just this week there was another shooting of a JMPD officer.”
