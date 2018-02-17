NICD: Listeriosis cases rise to 872
The NICD says 60% of the cases have occurred in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape with 13% and KwaZulu-Natal at 7%.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the laboratory confirmed listeriosis cases have now risen to 872 nationwide since the beginning of last year.
It says the bacteria has now claimed the lives of 164 to date.
The NICD says 60% of the cases have occurred in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape with 13% and KwaZulu-Natal at 7%.
Listeriosis is a serious but rare infection, mainly caused by eating food contaminated with a specific bacterium which is found in soil, water and vegetation.
The institute’s Juno Thomas says the ready-processed food can spread the infection.
“All we can do is advise the public to follow the World Health Organization five keys to safer food. This means washing your hands before and regularly during food preparation, keeping raw and cooked food separate and particularly chicken, seafood and meat.”
More in Local
-
SABC clinches 2018 Super Rugby broadcast deal
-
#Esidimeni: Motsoaledi believes prosecution process could offer closure
-
‘It’s high time there’s political will behind fight against cancer’
-
Cosatu welcomes implementation of national minimum wage
-
Former Joburg Metro speaker Constance Bapela dies
-
Ramaphosa: Govt will push ahead with land expropriation without compensation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.