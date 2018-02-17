Makhura: Esidimeni tragedy will not happen again
Premier David was speaking at a healing session hosted by the provincial government for the victim's families in freedom park Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the deaths of 144 mentality ill patients could have been prevented and the government will ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.
He was speaking at a healing session hosted by the provincial government for the victim's families in freedom park Pretoria.
The session is expected to allow families who have not told their stories to do so.
The 144 mentality ill patients died after the government moved them to illegal Non-Governmental Organisations.
The sound of crying family members with visible tears and sorrow on their faces as they are being comforted by others.
#LifeEsidimeni A somber mood as families remember their loved ones. Premier David Makhura tries to comfort the those in grief. PP pic.twitter.com/nAYzOn3jJW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2018
Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi and Premier Makhura rang the bell of hope, signaling commitment that such negligence will never happen again.
Makhura said: “Not in the republic, not in the province that I lead, that we will have our fellow citizens dumped the way that they were.”
He says he understands the pain caused by the government to the families, and hopes the recently concluded arbitration hearings will help them heal.
