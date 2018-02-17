‘It’s high time there’s political will behind fight against cancer’

Cansa CEO Elize Joubert says she’s thrilled cancer prevention and control made into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden Sona.

JOHANNESBURG – The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) has welcomed governments plan to roll out a ‘huge’ cancer campaign across the country in the coming months

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday.

Ramaphosa says the campaign will be launched in the next three months – and will be like the HIV Counselling and Testing campaign.

The organisation says cancer patients need proper access to care from the government in addition to the organisation’s need for assistance with research and data collection.

Cansa Chief Executive Officer Elize Joubert says: “Cansa is absolutely thrilled that cancer control and prevention actually made it into the Sona. It’s high time that there’s political will behind the fight against cancer in this country.