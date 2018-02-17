Popular Topics
Former Joburg Metro speaker Constance Bapela dies

Constance Bapela, who was the wife of Cogta deputy minister Obed Bapela, died on Friday after a short illness.

ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former speaker for the Johannesburg Metro and deputy chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the region, Constance Bapela has died.

Bapela, who was the wife of co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister, Obed Bapela died on Friday after a short illness.

The ANC says Bapela has been in and out of hospital in the past few months.

The party’s Johannesburg region says it’s deeply saddened by her passing, adding that the party has lost a dedicated and disciplined comrade.

The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo says: “She passed on yesterday after a short illness. We are deeply saddened by her passing away, and we send our condolences to the Bapela family and the people oh Johannesburg as a whole.”

