Former Joburg Metro speaker Constance Bapela dies
Constance Bapela, who was the wife of Cogta deputy minister Obed Bapela, died on Friday after a short illness.
JOHANNESBURG – Former speaker for the Johannesburg Metro and deputy chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the region, Constance Bapela has died.
Bapela, who was the wife of co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister, Obed Bapela died on Friday after a short illness.
Saddened to hear the previous @CityofJoburgZA Speaker Cllr Constance Bapela has passed away. Condolences to Dep Min Obed Bapela, @ANCJHB, family and friends. Rest in peace, Mme Sebui! pic.twitter.com/JHLKNKqjNm— Linus Muller (@LinusMullerSA) February 17, 2018
The ANC says Bapela has been in and out of hospital in the past few months.
The party’s Johannesburg region says it’s deeply saddened by her passing, adding that the party has lost a dedicated and disciplined comrade.
ANC JOBURG REGION MOURNS THE PASSING OF DEPUTY CHAIR CONSTANCE BAPELA— ANC Greater Johannesburg Region (@ANCJHB) February 16, 2018
The African National Congress Greater Johannesburg notes with great sadness the passing of its Deputy Chairperson Cde Constance Bapela.
The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo says: “She passed on yesterday after a short illness. We are deeply saddened by her passing away, and we send our condolences to the Bapela family and the people oh Johannesburg as a whole.”
