Fake News Alert: Report on Ajay Gupta in Lesotho is NOT an EWN story

EWN journalist Ziyanda Ngcobo has been falsely credited as the author of this story.

10 hours ago

DURBAN - Eyewitness News (EWN) is distancing itself from a story which is being circulated on social media on Saturday morning, claiming that Ajay Gupta is in Lesotho.

EWN journalist Ziyanda Ngcobo has been falsely credited as the author of this story, but neither Ngcobo nor anyone else at EWN has any knowledge of such details or the authenticity of this report.

It's unacceptable that a journalist's good name would be used in this manner and we call on those creating false reports in Ngcobo’s name or in the name of any member of the EWN team to desist from doing so immediately.

All authenticated and verified stories from EWN and its journalists will appear on EWN's official online and social platforms.

EWN prides itself on its credible journalists who do not distribute false stories.

More in Local

