DA: Disciplinary process against De Lille expected to conclude by end March

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) expects disciplinary processes against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille to be wrapped up by the end of next month.

De Lille on Thursday survived a DA-tabled motion of no confidence vote in the City Council.

The mayor, who is celebrating her 67th birthday this Saturday, enjoyed the backing of opposition ANC Council members during the vote.

The party’s federal legal commission is investigating charges relating to corruption and maladministration cover-ups against De Lille.

She's also charged for bringing the party into disrepute.

The party's federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, says an unsatisfactory situation is now playing out in the City Caucus...

"She is really the Mayor at the pleasure of the ANC, its unsatisfactory from the DA, because there is a Mayor with whom the vast majority of councillors does not have confidence, but most importantly it's unsatisfactory for the citizens of Cape Town, because they are having to witness an unedifying spectacle while they expect quality services."

Of the 152 DA Councillors who voted, 108 wanted De Lille to be sacked and 44 voted against the motion.

De Lille says she's willing to participate in any process testing the allegations against her.

