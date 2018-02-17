Cosatu welcomes implementation of national minimum wage

President Ramaphosa said the minimum wage would come into effect from the 1 May this year.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement regarding the implementation of the long-awaited national minimum wage.

In his State of the Nation Address on Friday night, President Ramaphosa said the minimum wage would come into effect from the 1 May this year.

The agreed national minimum wage is R20 an hour for major sectors.

farm workers will be paid R18, domestic workers R15 and extended public works programme workers will receive R11 for every hour of work completed.

The National Minimum Wage Bill was approved by cabinet in November

Cosatu’s Western Cape provincial secretary, Tony Ehrenreich says: “This is an important victory for workers. It may not be the exact wage that we want but it will lift six million workers out of poverty wages. So this is an important move in the right direction for South Africa.”

Ehrenreich also lauded Ramaphosa's plans to address corruption.

“He’s called the country to arms and to make sure that we fight poverty, unemployment and the many acts of corruption that we have seen. This is the kind of president that we want, and we want him to ensure that the rest of the thieves are removed from government.”