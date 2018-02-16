Who is Cyril Ramaphosa, SA’s new president?

The 65-year-old Soweto born politician, lawyer, trade unionist and businessman was sworn in to the highest office on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A game farmer and the tenth richest man in South Africa, that is our President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It's said that Cyril Ramaphosa picked up his nickname, "the Buffalo", after bidding close to R20 million on a buffalo.

Last year, the game farmer sold an Ankole bull for R640,000.

The president is a successful businessman and has served on the boards of MTN, Lonmin, South African Breweries, First Rand Limited, Macsteel Holdings, Alexander Forbes and Medscheme Limited.

The 2017 Hurun Global Rich List for South Africa put Ramaphosa in 10th place.

The man who was at Nelson Mandela's side when he was released from prison lives a relatively private life, but last year he faced claims of infidelity.

In response, Ramaphosa admitted to cheating on his wife and revealed that he had come clean to her eight years ago.

The Buffalo's rise to the presidency effectively started with his return to politics in 2012, however, its roots are perhaps in the 1970s when he was detained for 11 months as a student activist against apartheid.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)