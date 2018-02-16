Werkmans puzzled by Transnet response to train scandal report

The parastatal appointed Werkmans last year to investigate allegations of corruption in the procurement of diesel and electric trains.

JOHANNESBURG - Werksmans Attorneys says it's surprised at the attempt by the Transnet board to absolve anyone implicated in the locomotives scandal.

On Thursday, Transnet announced it resolved that the law firm’s investigative report did not offer concrete grounds to effect any disciplinary processes.

But Werksmans says it's been left puzzled as its findings include, amongst other recommendations, that disciplinary action should be taken against all those implicated.