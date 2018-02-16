Popular Topics
Werkmans puzzled by Transnet response to train scandal report

The parastatal appointed Werkmans last year to investigate allegations of corruption in the procurement of diesel and electric trains.

transnet-logopng
transnet-logopng
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Werksmans Attorneys says it's surprised at the attempt by the Transnet board to absolve anyone implicated in the locomotives scandal.

The parastatal appointed Werkmans last year to investigate allegations of corruption in the procurement of diesel and electric trains.

On Thursday, Transnet announced it resolved that the law firm’s investigative report did not offer concrete grounds to effect any disciplinary processes.

But Werksmans says it's been left puzzled as its findings include, amongst other recommendations, that disciplinary action should be taken against all those implicated.

