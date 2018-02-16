[WATCH] State of the Nation Address 2018

South Africa's new president is delivering his first State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his maiden State of the Nation Address on Friday evening.

Ramaphosa is likely to highlight government's plans to revive the ailing economy when he delivers his address.

He was elected after Jacob Zuma tendered his resignation on Wednesday night.

