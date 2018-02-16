Traffic builds up ahead of Sona, some roads closed

At 1pm, hundreds of police officers and members of other safety and security agencies were deployed to ensure the event runs smoothly.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's CBD is gearing up for the State of the Nation Address and at the moment traffic is starting to build up with many road closures.

At 1pm, hundreds of police officers and members of other safety and security agencies were deployed to ensure the event runs smoothly.

They were addressed by National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole at the Castle of Good Hope.

At 7pm, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to start addressing the nation in a speech that many say must chart a new course for the country as it faces many challenges like poverty, inequality and unemployment and systemic corruption.

Below are details of parking facilities in the parliamentary precinct:

Hope Street, Nieuwmeester, Garmor House and St. Mary’s

These parking facilities will be closed for normal parking on 16 February.

Hope Street parking facility will not be available from 15 February 2018. Permit holders who usually park here will have to make alternative arrangements.

Belvedere entrance

This entrance will be open 24 hours and can be used by accredited persons to enter the parliamentary complex on foot.

Good Hope parking

The Good Hope parking facility will not be available for permit holders to park their vehicles. The vehicles of former residents, former presiding officers, former judge presidents and the president of the Pan African Parliament will park in this facility.

Vehicular entrance next to the Visitors’ Centre

This entrance will be closed for the day. No pedestrians will be allowed access at this entrance. Vehicular entrance next to the Visitors’ Centre

This entrance will be closed for the day. No pedestrians will be allowed access at this entrance.

Lelie Street

Lelie Street entrance will be open from 15 February at 10pm for accredited pedestrians and vehicles. All vehicles must enter through the search park from where they will be escorted to Parliament. No deliveries will be allowed access after 2pm. No buses will be allowed access on the day of the event.

At 2pm Lelie Street will be closed off between 120 Plein Street and Marks Building for movement of vehicles. This will allow for the red carpet to be positioned in preparation for the ceremony.

Parliament Street entrance

This entrance will be open from 6:30am till 2pm. From 2pm this entrance will be restricted in preparation for the event.

Visitors’ Centre

This entrance will be opened at 6:30am until the close of business.

100 Plein Street entrance

This entrance will be open 24 hours for accredited persons and vehicles.

90 Plein Street small gate entrance

This entrance will be open from 9am until the close of business. This entrance will also facilitate high volumes of Members of Parliament entering the precinct upon arrival with buses.

NCOP entrance and service entrance

These entrances will be open from 6:30am until 2pm, after which they will be restricted for the ceremony.

The NCOP service entrance will be used for members of the media in case of the wet weather plan deployment.

Poorthuys entrance

Open from 6:30am until close of business.

National Assembly entrance

This entrance will be closed for normal access, as it will be prepared and used as the ceremonial entrance.

Marks Building main entrance

The entrance will be open from 6:30am until 2pm

Marks Building Members’ entrance

The entrance will be open from 6:30amuntil close of business.