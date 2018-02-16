South Africans reveal Sona wishlist for President Ramaphosa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

South Africans reveal Sona wishlist for President Ramaphosa

People are saying more needs to be done to boost the economy and create permanent jobs.

South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech after being elected by the Members of Parliament in Cape Town, on 15 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech after being elected by the Members of Parliament in Cape Town, on 15 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Job creation, crime prevention and free education for the poor are among South Africans’ wish list for the future under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday at 7pm.

Excitement is building in the Mother City ahead of tonight’s big event and many people that Eyewitness News spoke to want President Ramaphosa to create more jobs for the youth.

The unemployment rate has dropped 1% to 26% according to statistics released this week by StatsSA.

People are saying more needs to be done to boost the economy and create permanent jobs.

“What we expect from President Ramaphosa is to address the issue of jobs,” one Capetonian said.

“I would like the president to mainly focus on free education because it is the struggle for most children,” another resident added.

“What we as South Africans talk about mostly overseas, is the safety of our families back home,” another said.

Crime came up second among those that EWN spoke to, and many would like the president and Police Ministry to deploy additional officers to crime-ridden communities across the country.

The president will address millions of South Africans and investors on Friday night.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA