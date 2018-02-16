South Africans reveal Sona wishlist for President Ramaphosa

People are saying more needs to be done to boost the economy and create permanent jobs.

CAPE TOWN - Job creation, crime prevention and free education for the poor are among South Africans’ wish list for the future under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday at 7pm.

Excitement is building in the Mother City ahead of tonight’s big event and many people that Eyewitness News spoke to want President Ramaphosa to create more jobs for the youth.

The unemployment rate has dropped 1% to 26% according to statistics released this week by StatsSA.

People are saying more needs to be done to boost the economy and create permanent jobs.

“What we expect from President Ramaphosa is to address the issue of jobs,” one Capetonian said.

“I would like the president to mainly focus on free education because it is the struggle for most children,” another resident added.

“What we as South Africans talk about mostly overseas, is the safety of our families back home,” another said.

Crime came up second among those that EWN spoke to, and many would like the president and Police Ministry to deploy additional officers to crime-ridden communities across the country.

The president will address millions of South Africans and investors on Friday night.