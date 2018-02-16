Popular Topics
Cape Town reports ‘significant’ decrease in STIs

In 2016 about 38,000 cases were reported and last year there were about 37,000.

STIs and Condom week is marked annually to educate the public on how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and promote safe sex. Picture: Supplied.
STIs and Condom week is marked annually to educate the public on how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and promote safe sex. Picture: Supplied.
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says sexually transmitted infections have decreased significantly over the past year in Cape Town.

In 2016 about 38,000 cases were reported and last year there were about 37,000.

STIs and Condom week is marked annually to educate the public on how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and promote safe sex.

The City's JP Smith says they've done condom distribution and health awareness drives across the city over the past few days.

“We need to promote the use of condoms with every sexual encounter to prevent acute infections, as well as to raise awareness around the consequences of untreated or repeated infections such as infertility, ectopic pregnancy, genital cancers and the increased risks of HIV infection.”

Smith adds since 2007, the city's Health Directorate has opened a number of male clinics and youth clinics to increase awareness.

