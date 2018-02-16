Cape Town reports ‘significant’ decrease in STIs
In 2016 about 38,000 cases were reported and last year there were about 37,000.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says sexually transmitted infections have decreased significantly over the past year in Cape Town.
In 2016 about 38,000 cases were reported and last year there were about 37,000.
STIs and Condom week is marked annually to educate the public on how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and promote safe sex.
The City's JP Smith says they've done condom distribution and health awareness drives across the city over the past few days.
“We need to promote the use of condoms with every sexual encounter to prevent acute infections, as well as to raise awareness around the consequences of untreated or repeated infections such as infertility, ectopic pregnancy, genital cancers and the increased risks of HIV infection.”
Smith adds since 2007, the city's Health Directorate has opened a number of male clinics and youth clinics to increase awareness.
More in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 16 February 2018
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: Now is the time to build a new SA for all
-
[WATCH] Opposition parties want Ramaphosa to deliver on Sona promises
-
[WATCH] Job creation at centre of 2018 agenda
-
Ramaphosa hits the right notes in maiden Sona
-
[WATCH] Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for first Sona as president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.