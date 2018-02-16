SABC anchor Peter Ndoro to take break after on-air errors
During Thursday night's news bulletin, Peter Ndoro erroneously referred to Cyril Ramaphosa while he was reading a story about Zimbabwe's MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Popular SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro is taking a break from his slot to rest after mistakenly announcing that new President Cyril Ramaphosa had died.
On Thursday night during his 6 o'clock news bulletin, Ndoro erroneously referred to Ramaphosa while he was reading a story about Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died earlier this week.
Last month, he made a similar mistake, saying that Mangosuthu Buthelezi had died, when he meant former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope.
Ndoro has told the SABC he's suffering from fatigue and the public broadcaster's Kaizer Kganyago says management has agreed to his request for a break from the show.
“We have since established after engaging with him that he is fatigued and we came to a decision, both of us, that he needed some rest. That is why he will now take leave from that programme for a while.”
Ndoro has also apologised to the president's office and the SABC says his apology has been accepted.
