'Reclassification of ‘Inxeba’ an act of homophobic censorship'

Right2Know's has responded to the new X18 rating given to the movie, which means that it will not be shown in cinemas and can only be distributed from designated adult premises.

CAPE TOWN - The Right2Know campaign says it’s greatly dismayed by the Film and Publication Board’s reclassification of the controversial movie Inxeba: The Wound, calling it an act of homophobic censorship.

The board’s appeal tribunal has overturned the age restriction to include a classification of sex, language, nudity, violence and prejudice.

Right2Know's Dale McKinley said: “It’s basically against freedom of expression and rights that are guaranteed in our Constitution with regards to our sexual freedoms as well. We believe this is uncalled for and demand that the Film and Publication Board reverse this classification, they have a history of making decisions that are fairly censorious.”

WATCH: The Wound (Inxeba) Trailer 2017