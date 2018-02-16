'Reclassification of ‘Inxeba’ an act of homophobic censorship'
Right2Know's has responded to the new X18 rating given to the movie, which means that it will not be shown in cinemas and can only be distributed from designated adult premises.
CAPE TOWN - The Right2Know campaign says it’s greatly dismayed by the Film and Publication Board’s reclassification of the controversial movie Inxeba: The Wound, calling it an act of homophobic censorship.
The board’s appeal tribunal has overturned the age restriction to include a classification of sex, language, nudity, violence and prejudice.
An X18 rating means that the movie will not be shown in cinemas and can only be distributed from designated adult premises.
Right2Know's Dale McKinley said: “It’s basically against freedom of expression and rights that are guaranteed in our Constitution with regards to our sexual freedoms as well. We believe this is uncalled for and demand that the Film and Publication Board reverse this classification, they have a history of making decisions that are fairly censorious.”
WATCH: The Wound (Inxeba) Trailer 2017
More in Lifestyle
-
Amy Schumer weds chef in Malibu ceremony
-
[GALLERY] Sona 2018 red carpet
-
[LISTEN] SA legends John Kani, Connie Chiume on their roles in 'Black Panther'
-
[WATCH] SA maestro on being featured on 'Black Panther' film score
-
Short kids may have a higher stroke risk as adults
-
Give women more time to give birth, make choices: WHO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.