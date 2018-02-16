Red carpet rolled out as preparations get underway for #Sona2018
It's all systems go at Parliament ahead of the official start of 2018 State of the Nation Address.
CAPE TOWN - Preparations are well underway at Parliament ahead of the State of the Nation Address.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his maiden address on Friday evening.
He was elected and sworn in as president on Thursday after Jacob Zuma resigned the day before.
A red carpet has been rolled out on the steps of the National Assembly.
LISTEN: Tannie Evita predicted Cyril Ramaphosa would be president
Media houses from various organisations are camped out already.
Camera crews can be seen setting up their equipment, while some journalists are conducting interviews.
Police officers are scattered around the premises as roads leading to Parliament have already been cordoned off.
Security inside remains tight.
All eyes will be on the newly elected president later, as South Africans are keen to hear what he has to say about several issues, such as corruption and state capture.
[WATCH] EWN's Shamiela Fisher is in Parliament where preparations are underway for #Sona2018. President #CyrilRamaphosa will deliver the address tonight. pic.twitter.com/hewynVuXAO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Who will get the boot in Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle?
-
Eskom: Koko can be held accountable through other legal processes
-
Werkmans puzzled by Transnet response to train scandal report
-
'Reclassification of ‘Inxeba’ an act of homophobic censorship'
-
Media houses fined for collusion must contribute to development fund
-
[WATCH] Higher education minister Hlengiwe Mkhize at Sona 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.