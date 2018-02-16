Red carpet rolled out as preparations get underway for #Sona2018

It's all systems go at Parliament ahead of the official start of 2018 State of the Nation Address.

CAPE TOWN - Preparations are well underway at Parliament ahead of the State of the Nation Address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his maiden address on Friday evening.

He was elected and sworn in as president on Thursday after Jacob Zuma resigned the day before.

A red carpet has been rolled out on the steps of the National Assembly.

Media houses from various organisations are camped out already.

Camera crews can be seen setting up their equipment, while some journalists are conducting interviews.

Police officers are scattered around the premises as roads leading to Parliament have already been cordoned off.

Security inside remains tight.

All eyes will be on the newly elected president later, as South Africans are keen to hear what he has to say about several issues, such as corruption and state capture.

[WATCH] EWN's Shamiela Fisher is in Parliament where preparations are underway for #Sona2018. President #CyrilRamaphosa will deliver the address tonight. pic.twitter.com/hewynVuXAO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)