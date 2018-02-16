Ramaphosa urged to sack Cabinet ministers with links to Guptas

The newly-elected South African president has promised to take a hard line on corruption and state capture and to clean up government's act.

CAPE TOWN – Civil Society group Accountability Now is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to put his money where his mouth is and appoint a Cabinet with no links to the Guptas.

Ramaphosa will deliver his maiden State of the National Address (Sona) at Parliament on Friday evening amid promises of a clean start and a focus on ridding the nation of corruption.

The newly-elected South African president has promised to take a hard line on corruption and state capture and to clean up government's act.

Director at Accountability Now, Advocate Paul Hoffman, says he will be listening closely to tonight's speech, waiting for the concrete steps Ramaphosa plans to take.

Some form of Cabinet reshuffle is inevitable and Hoffman wants Ramaphosa to think very carefully about the people he chooses to appoint.

“He can’t put into your Cabinet people with criminal records, people who are involved with the Gupta family and that I’m afraid is half of the existing Cabinet.

“So, if he’s going to do it properly, he’s going to have to get rid of everybody with a questionable past.”

Hoffman wants the new Cabinet subjected to some kind of lifestyle audit before they are confirmed as members of the nation's top leadership team.