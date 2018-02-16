Ramaphosa under pressure to reshuffle Cabinet

The ANC’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile wants Ramaphosa to take a look at former president Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet.

CAPE TOWN – As speculation swirls around who will be in and out when President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffles his Cabinet, the new President is facing increasing pressure from opposition parties and the African National Congress (ANC) to fire incompetent ministers as soon as possible.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver his very first State of the Nation Address (Sona) this evening.

He was elected president uncontested on Thursday but opposition parties didn’t support his election and instead pushed for the dissolution of Parliament, a move that didn’t succeed.

Ramaphosa is expected to make changes to his Cabinet very soon but who’s in and who’s out?

“We can’t afford to have another day with Gigaba in the office, our purse is in trouble as we speak now,” EFF leader Julius Malema said.

There are ministers that Malema believes should be let go because of their incompetence, including Des Van Rooyan, Faith Muthambi, Bathabile Dlamini, David Mahlobo, Mosebenzi Zwane and others.

Even the ANC’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile wants Ramaphosa to take a look at former president Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet.

“Clean government, effective government. So, he will make assessment about who is doing what, who is doing the right things.”

The party says that Ramaphosa’s focus, for now, is on delivering the address but says that after today he will hit the ground running and deal with incompetent ministers.