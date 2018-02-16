Ramaphosa carries weight of nation on shoulders ahead of Sona

The new president faces the mammoth task of leading the charge to deal with the country’s many challenges: poverty, inequality and unemployment, and the systemic corruption that has depleted state coffers.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to chart a new course for the country when he presents his State of The Nation Address on Friday night.

His election on Thursday has been hailed as marking the dawn of a new era.

He now faces the mammoth task of leading the charge to deal with the country’s many challenges: poverty, inequality and unemployment, and the systemic corruption that has depleted state coffers.

One day into his new role as South Africa’s head of state, Ramaphosa carries the weight of its citizens’ expectations on his shoulders.

In his brief acceptance speech on Thursday, Ramaphosa pledged to put the country rather than his party first and to be a faithful servant to the people.

“I thank you for the honour that you bestow on me, by electing me to this position. I truly feel humbled to have been given this great privilege to serve our people”

On Friday night, he will map out his government’s plans to tackle paltry economic growth, the record number of people without jobs, state capture and corruption.

It’s an opportunity to inspire the hope and optimism his election has kindled and is likely to be one of the most important speeches of his political career.

The eyes of the nation will be upon him.

RELIEF AT PARLIAMENT OPENING

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has told Eyewitness News he's relieved Parliament will finally open on Friday.

The event was initially scheduled for 8 February, but Parliament's presiding officers postponed it due to the African National Congress' leadership transition.

“We hope it’ll go well and we are relieved that we are able to have it because the earlier postponement had a disruptive effect, so now that we are able to catch up with our parliamentary programmer, we are very happy.”

It's a hastily convened State of the Nation Address that's been plagued by delays and political drama.

But Parliament says it's ready to deliver what's come to be expected from the political pageant and staff are working frantically to ensure everything is ready for go-time.

The streets around the parliamentary precinct are bustling with scores of people who've left work early to avoid the State of the Nation traffic headaches.

Numerous streets leading to Parliament are barricaded with steel structures.

Inside the parliamentary precinct, workers are busy unrolling a snaking blood red carpet and securing parts with double sided tape just in case the wind picks up.

In just a few hours from now, this carpet will be full of dignitaries coming to listen to newly elected President Ramaphosa's first Sona.

Mic checks can be heard booming from speakers across the precinct and cameramen are finding the best positions to place their cameras.

Caterers are pushing trolleys of food platters in preparation for the evening.

There's already a heavy police presence here and security is tight with strict access measures and baggage checks at every access point.