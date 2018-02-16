Police increase visibility in Bonteheuwel as gang violence spikes

Sporadic shootings have been reported over the past few weeks with at least three deaths confirmed.

CAPE TOWN - Police patrols have been beefed-up in parts of Bonteheuwel after an apparent spike in violence between rival gangs.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie was also shot at by an unknown gunman, while responding to a murder scene about two weeks ago.

McKenzie says that gun battles have become worse over the past three days.

“There are two rival gangs apparently fighting each other. We have increased police visibility in the area which has assisted greatly. We’ve also cut the grass on two fields because gangsters hide in the grass.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)