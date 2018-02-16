Parly committee hails Hawks for swift arrests of officials implicated in graft

The Hawks says a second phase of the investigation into the Estina dairy farm scandal is now kicking off after eight accused appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee has applauded the Hawks for the swift arrests of government officials implicated in corruption over the past 48 hours.

The group faces charges, including fraud and money laundering, as well as Contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Free State Sport MEC Mathabo Leeto and Bloemwater CEO Limakatso Moorosi were also arrested on Thursday for corruption relating to irregular tenders dating back to 2008.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have also confirmed that Ajay Gupta is now considered a fugitive from justice for failing to hand himself over to the authorities.

Officials at OR Tambo International Airport have told Eyewitness News they're working with the Hawks as they try to establish the whereabouts of Gupta, who is now considered a fugitive.

OR Tambo International Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler has told EWN that their records show that Gupta left the airport on a Dubai-bound Emirates flight 10 days ago.

She says that if he returned to South Africa, he may have done so through other ports of entry.

But Gunkel-Keuler says that airport officials will meet with Hawks investigators to hand over video footage showing Gupta's departure and also verify his flight details.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)