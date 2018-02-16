OR Tambo Airport officials to hand over footage of Ajay Gupta leaving SA

JOHANNESBURG – Officials at OR Tambo International Airport have told Eyewitness News they're working with the Hawks as they try to establish the whereabouts of Ajay Gupta, who is now considered a fugitive.

Gupta is wanted in connection with the fraud and money laundering investigation related to the Estina dairy farm project in the Free State.

OR Tambo International Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler has told EWN that their records show that Gupta left the airport on a Dubai-bound Emarites flight 10 days ago.

She says that if he returned to South Africa, he may have done so through other ports of entry.

But Gunkel-Keuler says that airport officials will meet with Hawks investigators to hand over video footage showing Gupta's departure and also verify his flight details.

Gupta is one of several suspects identified in the Estina dairy project investigation, which allegedly unlawfully netted the Guptas more than R100 million of state funds.

On Thursday, eight accused appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrates court.

The case will be heard again in August.