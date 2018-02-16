Opposition parties expect Ramaphosa to detail plans to stimulate economy

Opposition parties say that President Cyril Ramaphosa is a man they can work with, but they want action from him.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties say they want President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide specifics in Friday night's State of the Nation Address (Sona) on how he's going to stimulate the ailing economy, create jobs and restore investor confidence.

They also want to hear concrete plans on how he'll tackle corruption, including removing ministers implicated in state capture.

Ramaphosa told Members of Parliament on Thursday that these issues are already on his radar.

[WATCH] EWN's Shamiela Fisher is in Parliament where preparations are underway for #Sona2018. President #CyrilRamaphosa will deliver the address tonight. pic.twitter.com/hewynVuXAO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2018

They want him to act decisively and quickly on a range of issues, at the top of that list is getting rid of the bad apples.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s John Steenhuisen says: “We want to see a massive clamp down on corruption and maladministration, and it can’t just be words.”

The Freedom Front Plus’ Pieter Groenewald adds: “How is he going to build the economy to create jobs, how is he going to ensure investors come to South Africa?”

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)'s Narend Singh hopes Ramaphosa will address the issues surrounding higher education in South Africa.

“We want him to talk about the free education at tertiary level and give certainty to young people in society.”

The parties say that Ramaphosa will have to back up his words, with concrete plans and programmes.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)