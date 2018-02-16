Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes arrests in Vrede dairy farm case
The Hawks raided the Gupta compound in Saxonworld and several other residences this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation says that it welcomes a move by the Hawks to act against crime networks, which it says have crippled South Africa’s democracy in the last decade.
Eight people appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on Thursday in connection to the Vrede dairy farm investigation.
Seven of them were released on bail.
The foundation's Luzuko Koti says that while former president Jacob Zuma remains the symbol of crime, all those involved must be held to account.
“We are looking at the arrests of people who have been involved in many corrupt activities in the country. All of this happened under his direct watch, with some activities linked to him. At the end of the day, the person at the helm has to take responsibility. He has to own the faults of his time and tenure.”
The foundation has also welcomed Zuma's resignation, describing it as the end of a painful era for South Africa.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
