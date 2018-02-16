Popular Topics
More arrests expected in second phase of Estina dairy farm case

The Bloemfontein magistrates court granted bail to eight accused on Thursday, ranging from R10,000 to R200,000.

Hawks and SAPS officials at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg during a raid on 14 February 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Hawks and SAPS officials at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg during a raid on 14 February 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say a second phase of the investigation of the Estina dairy farm project is now going to kick in and will lead to the arrest of more suspects.

The Bloemfontein magistrates court granted bail to eight accused on Thursday, ranging from R10,000 to R200,000.

The group faces charges, including fraud and money laundering, as well as Contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The Hawks have also confirmed that Ajay Gupta is now considered a fugitive from justice for failing to hand himself over to the authorities.

The Bloemfontein magistrates court postponed the Estina dairy farm case until August.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why the State needs another six months before it’s ready to go to trial.

“There’s a second phase that needs to kick in, so there are suspects who are outstanding. We want to ensure that we don’t delay the process when we come back in August. We want to make sure we move with the trial once and for all.”

The eight accused have handed over their passports and are required to report to a police station twice a week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

