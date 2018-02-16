Media houses fined for collusion must contribute to development fund
The Competition Commission says following an investigation, it found that Caxton and Independent Media had agreed to offer similar discounts and payment terms to advertising agencies.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission says the two print media companies that have admitted to price fixing have been ordered to contribute millions of rands to the Economic Development Fund over and above their fines.
The commission says following an investigation, it found that Caxton and Independent Media had agreed to offer similar discounts and payment terms to advertising agencies.
They were fined over R2 million and R5 million respectively.
The commission's Sipho Ngwema says they will also have to contribute to the Economic Development Fund to help develop black-owned media and advertising agencies.
“Media companies are competitive so when they formed the company called Media Credit Coordinated, through that company, as competitors, they sat down and agreed on the prices and condition for advertising agencies. When companies are competing, the law prohibits them to share and coordinate prices.”
More in Business
-
Eskom: Koko can be held accountable through other legal processes
-
Werkmans puzzled by Transnet response to train scandal report
-
Eskom: Disciplinary action against Koko halted
-
Absa: ‘Delighted’ by judgment on Mkhwebane Ciex Report
-
Hackers stole $6m from Russian bank via SWIFT system - central bank
-
Eskom wants disciplinary hearing against Koko to go ahead
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.