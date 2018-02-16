Mbeki congratulates Ramaphosa on election as SA president

In an interview with the SABC, Mbeki said that Ramaphosa should ensure an economic growth in order to deal decisively with poverty and high unemployment rate.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Thabo Mbeki has congratulated the newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa and urged him to consider that the new changes in government have inspired a lot of hope among South Africans.

Mbeki has also publicly reacted to the recall of Jacob Zuma, saying that the move was necessary given the deafening outcry over his leadership.

The former president said that change was needed because corruption has become entrenched in all spheres of government under the leadership of Zuma.

He said that low economic growth, poverty, high unemployment rate remain burning problems.

Mbeki said that Zuma’s resignation was a step in a right direction.

“I think President Zuma did the right thing. Once the leadership of the ANC took that position and in the context of what the majority of the population was saying, it was really time that he left office. Maybe he ought to have done it earlier so that the ANC was not forced to threaten a vote of no confidence and all that.”

Mbeki has also congratulated newly-appointed Ramaphosa.

He said the new faces in government should come with new results and positive change.

“I hope he knows that this change has inspired a lot of change among our people, we want to see clean government. We want to see a government that really, honestly systematically addresses the concerns of our people.”