Mbalula not afraid of being axed in Cabinet reshuffle
The minister made the remark in a tweet on Friday following a tumultuous week which saw the resignation of Jacob Zuma as the head of state and the subsequent election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the fifth president of South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - As pressure mounts on newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa to make sweeping changes to his Cabinet, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has said that he is not afraid of being removed from his portfolio.
The minister made the remark in a tweet on Friday following a tumultuous week which saw the resignation of Jacob Zuma as the head of state and the subsequent election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the fifth president of South Africa.
In his tweet, Mbalula said that he is not afraid of being reshuffled or recalled, as he serves at the behest of the president and the African National Congress (ANC).
Mna am not afraid of anything I can b reshuffled recalled anything am not unemployable Shame! Andoyiki I serve at the behest of the President and THE ANC...— Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 16, 2018
The minister was responding to questions about his support of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma during the ANC's national conference in December where Ramaphosa was elected as the leader of the ANC.
In another tweet, Mbalula said that he opposed Zuma at the Mangaung national conference and he was not moved around in a Cabinet reshuffle. He then added that President Ramaphosa needed to choose his team and move on as the party had an election to win in 2019.
Niyageza yhuuuu ndinicamile soze sithethe ngo PRESIDENT wethu ngoku bcos at some point we opposed him? HAHAHAHA!— Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 16, 2018
I opposed President Zuma in mangaung he didn't reshuffle ME, Dont ask me Why? Cde President Ramaphosa must choose his team and move on.We need to focus on winning the election— Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 16, 2018
Mbalula was one of the ministers moved around in Zuma's last Cabinet reshuffle last year when he was moved from the Sports and Recreation portfolio to his current post as Police Minister. He previously served as police deputy minister.
More in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.