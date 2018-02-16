Mbalula not afraid of being axed in Cabinet reshuffle

The minister made the remark in a tweet on Friday following a tumultuous week which saw the resignation of Jacob Zuma as the head of state and the subsequent election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the fifth president of South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - As pressure mounts on newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa to make sweeping changes to his Cabinet, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has said that he is not afraid of being removed from his portfolio.

The minister made the remark in a tweet on Friday following a tumultuous week which saw the resignation of Jacob Zuma as the head of state and the subsequent election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the fifth president of South Africa.

In his tweet, Mbalula said that he is not afraid of being reshuffled or recalled, as he serves at the behest of the president and the African National Congress (ANC).

Mna am not afraid of anything I can b reshuffled recalled anything am not unemployable Shame! Andoyiki I serve at the behest of the President and THE ANC... — Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 16, 2018

The minister was responding to questions about his support of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma during the ANC's national conference in December where Ramaphosa was elected as the leader of the ANC.

In another tweet, Mbalula said that he opposed Zuma at the Mangaung national conference and he was not moved around in a Cabinet reshuffle. He then added that President Ramaphosa needed to choose his team and move on as the party had an election to win in 2019.

Niyageza yhuuuu ndinicamile soze sithethe ngo PRESIDENT wethu ngoku bcos at some point we opposed him? HAHAHAHA! — Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 16, 2018

I opposed President Zuma in mangaung he didn't reshuffle ME, Dont ask me Why? Cde President Ramaphosa must choose his team and move on.We need to focus on winning the election — Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 16, 2018

Mbalula was one of the ministers moved around in Zuma's last Cabinet reshuffle last year when he was moved from the Sports and Recreation portfolio to his current post as Police Minister. He previously served as police deputy minister.