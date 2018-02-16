[LISTEN] What a Ramaphosa presidency means for opposition parties
CapeTalk | Cape Talk's Karima Brown chats to Eusebius Mckaiser, a political analyst, broadcaster, lecturer and writer.
CAPE TOWN - Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as the fifth president of South Africa on Thursday, 15 February.
Talk Radio 702's Eusebius Mckaiser chats about the reactions from the opposition, including the EFF who walked out of the sitting of Parliament, and the challenges ahead.
Listen to the audio above for more.
