[LISTEN] Tannie Evita predicted Cyril Ramaphosa would be president

CAPE TOWN - Tannie Evita says that Cyril Ramaphosa has always had a brilliant mind.

She adds that she knew that Ramaphosa would be president one day.

"I said to him in 1994 over dinner, 'Cyril you are one day going to become the president of South Africa.' He just looked at me and smiled. So I didn't have a crystal ball, but I knew that this man would actually probably come to our rescue."

Ramaphosa was sworn in as president on Thursday.

