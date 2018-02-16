[LISTEN] Who will get the boot in Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle?

Radio 702 | 'Business Day' Editor-in-Chief Peter Bruce says Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be gunning for the ‘tough’ Lindiwe Sisulu as deputy president, over David Mabuza.

JOHANNESBURG - 'Business Day' Editor-in-Chief Peter Bruce says with Cyril Ramaphosa now in charge, his deputy and team of ministers must change.

Bruce says the new president seems to be gunning for the ‘tough’ Lindiwe Sisulu as deputy president, over David Mabuza.

On the most anticipated reshuffle in the Cabinet, Bruce says people want Pravin Gordhan back as finance minister but an interesting choice would be Zweli Mkhize.

Speculation is rife that the current Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will be the first to go when Ramaphosa reshuffles the Cabinet.

