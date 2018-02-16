Less security, more dignity ahead of Sona 2018
CAPE TOWN - Thursday's State of the Nation Address (Sona) will see a return to dignity and decorum after the chaos and upheaval that routinely erupted when Jacob Zuma took to the podium.
Security is still tight but there is nothing like the massive security lockdown of last year, and a distinct absence of tension in the air.
What proved to be Jacob Zuma's last Sona was delayed for more than an hour as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tried to block what they called a 'delinquent president' from speaking.
It ended in chaos and violence as the red berets were manhandled from the chamber.
Zuma's speech was also widely condemned as underwhelming.
Expectations for new President Cyril Ramaphosa's debut address on Friday night are high and the EFF has given him a free pass, pledging not to disrupt proceedings.
