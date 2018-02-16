Law enforcement begin operations for Sona 2018
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of police officers have been deployed in Cape Town's city centre ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Parliament on Friday night.
National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole addressed them at the Castle of Good Hope earlier.
Officers from various agencies almost filled the entire square within the walls of the castle as Sitole went through the protocol for the day.
Safety and security personnel will be stationed at various points across the CBD to ensure Sona and events around it run smoothly.
Sitole has warned police will take action if there are any disruptions.
“We will demonstrate our presence and we will also showcase that this country is never a banana republic.”
Members from the South African Police Services, the City of Cape Town's law enforcement and Metro Police services, as well as other local agencies, officially kicked off Sona operations at 1pm on Friday afternoon.
Patrols and road closures will run until midnight.
[WATCH] EWN's Shamiela Fisher is in Parliament where preparations are underway for #Sona2018. President #CyrilRamaphosa will deliver the address tonight. pic.twitter.com/hewynVuXAO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2018
#SONA2018 Roads leading to Parliament have already been closed to traffic ahead of the State of the Nation Adress tonight. SF pic.twitter.com/wmD9xPJuF0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2018
