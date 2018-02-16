KZN ANC: Zuma will continue to contribute to ANC’s progress

The branch has called his resignation an act of discipline as Zuma gave in to pressure from his own comrades to step down.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it looks forward to welcoming former president Jacob Zuma back into its structure following his resignation.

The branch has called his resignation an act of discipline as Zuma gave in to pressure from his own comrades to step down.

The committee's Sihle Zikalala says: “We wish him farewell. He will continue to be part of the ANC and its progress.”

Zuma announced his resignation and said there appeared to be a rush to get rid of him.

“They are rushing, and I’ve been told that there’s going to be a vote of no confidence on Thursday. Nobody has even approached me... I don’t understand this sudden rush.”

He described the call for his resignation as "unfair"

“During discussions, I asked what the problem was and why must I be persuaded to resign… and of course, the officials couldn’t tell me what I’ve done wrong.”

WATCH: The moment it all ended for Jacob Zuma

Following his resignation on Wednesday, Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as the fifth president of South Africa on Thursday. Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the 2018 State of the Nation Address on Friday evening.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)