KZN ANC: Zuma will continue to contribute to ANC’s progress
The branch has called his resignation an act of discipline as Zuma gave in to pressure from his own comrades to step down.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it looks forward to welcoming former president Jacob Zuma back into its structure following his resignation.
The branch has called his resignation an act of discipline as Zuma gave in to pressure from his own comrades to step down.
The committee's Sihle Zikalala says: “We wish him farewell. He will continue to be part of the ANC and its progress.”
[MUST WATCH] The curtain drops: #Zuma moments we’ll never forget. Watch the full clip, here 👉 https://t.co/KeegAnn4nR pic.twitter.com/xPRZNTtQpA— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) February 16, 2018
Zuma announced his resignation and said there appeared to be a rush to get rid of him.
“They are rushing, and I’ve been told that there’s going to be a vote of no confidence on Thursday. Nobody has even approached me... I don’t understand this sudden rush.”
He described the call for his resignation as "unfair"
“During discussions, I asked what the problem was and why must I be persuaded to resign… and of course, the officials couldn’t tell me what I’ve done wrong.”
WATCH: The moment it all ended for Jacob Zuma
Following his resignation on Wednesday, Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as the fifth president of South Africa on Thursday. Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the 2018 State of the Nation Address on Friday evening.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.