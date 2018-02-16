Hawks call on fugitive Ajay Gupta to hand himself over

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says after speaking to Ajay Gupta’s attorneys, they expected him to hand himself over to the authorities.

PRETORIA – With Ajay Gupta now officially considered to be on the run, the Hawks have asked him to hand himself over to the authorities to avoid embarrassment.

The Bloemfontein magistrates court granted bail to eight accused on Thursday. They face charges included fraud and money laundering.

The matter relates to the Estina dairy farm project which allegedly unlawfully netted the Guptas more than a R100 million of state funds.

“We now regard Mr Ajay Gupta of course as a fugitive. We’re making a plea so that we can avoid any embarrassment that he should hand himself over as soon as possible.”

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Luvuyo Mfaku says they are pleased with how the case proceeded.

“They’re not flight risks, some of them presented themselves to the NPA and the Hawks, hence the prosecuting team did not oppose bail but they have set stringent bail conditions so that they don’t evade justice.”

The matter returns to court in August.