'Hawks' arrest of those involved in Estina scandal inspires hope'

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Free State says it welcomes the arrest of several public servants, private individuals and politicians by the Hawks in connection with the corruption involving the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede.

The arrests came after the search and seizure operations executed by the Hawks at the Agriculture Department and the offices of the Premier Ace Magashule.

The arrested suspects are alleged to have been involved in acts of criminality, including fraud, theft and money laundering within the free state provincial government.

The communist party says the arrests have inspired hope and confidence that at last, the law enforcement authorities appear to be acting without fear or favour.

Provincial secretary Bheke Stofile said: “A number of government officials were arrested and some of them appeared in court with the Gupta family or associates. At last the Hawks are bringing a sense of hope in dealing directly with the crime and corruption that has been ruling our country.”