'Hawks' arrest of those involved in Estina scandal inspires hope'
The SACP in the Free State has welcomed arrests made in connection with the corruption involving the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Free State says it welcomes the arrest of several public servants, private individuals and politicians by the Hawks in connection with the corruption involving the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede.
The arrests came after the search and seizure operations executed by the Hawks at the Agriculture Department and the offices of the Premier Ace Magashule.
The arrested suspects are alleged to have been involved in acts of criminality, including fraud, theft and money laundering within the free state provincial government.
The communist party says the arrests have inspired hope and confidence that at last, the law enforcement authorities appear to be acting without fear or favour.
Provincial secretary Bheke Stofile said: “A number of government officials were arrested and some of them appeared in court with the Gupta family or associates. At last the Hawks are bringing a sense of hope in dealing directly with the crime and corruption that has been ruling our country.”
More in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 16 February 2018
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: Now is the time to build a new SA for all
-
[WATCH] Opposition parties want Ramaphosa to deliver on Sona promises
-
[WATCH] Job creation at centre of 2018 agenda
-
Ramaphosa hits the right notes in maiden Sona
-
[WATCH] Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for first Sona as president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.