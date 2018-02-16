Popular Topics
Former President Zuma will not attend Sona

Jacob Zuma reluctantly resigned this week after being told to do so by the African National Congress national executive committee.

Jacob Zuma resigned as the president of South Africa on Wednesday 14 February 2018. Picture: Supplied
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - It's been confirmed former president Jacob Zuma won't be attending the State of the Nation Address at Parliament.

Zuma reluctantly resigned this week after being told to do so by the African National Congress national executive committee.

He was facing a motion of no confidence if he didn't.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says he initially accepted the invitation to attended Friday's, event but has since cancelled.

“I know that they had a chat with the president and initially he had promised that he would come and join us, but I am told by my senior officials that in the last hour, they’ve since confirmed that he’s not coming.”

