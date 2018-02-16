Eskom wants disciplinary hearing against Koko to go ahead

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko's legal team has advised Eskom that he wants to resign, after weeks of fighting to save his job.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it wants the disciplinary hearing against executive Matshela Koko to go ahead, despite his decision to resign from the power utility.

Eskom's new board and CEO Phakamani Hadebe gave him an ultimatum last month - either step down or be fired.

He then took the matter to the Labour Court and secured an interim order to stop the utility from terminating his contract.

Eskom argued that Koko's attempt to block his dismissal was no longer valid because he had to face an internal hearing based on new charges.

This was related to accusations that Koko misled Parliament about payments made to consultancy firm Trillian and that he leaked confidential information to people associated with the Gupta family.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “Eskom still insists that the disciplinary hearing that was scheduled today should continue because we have a strong case on the charges that have been placed against Mr Koko. But we’ll hear later on from the chairperson of the hearing as to what the verdict will be.”