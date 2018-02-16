Eskom: Koko can be held accountable through other legal processes

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial Eskom executive Matshela Koko has avoided facing a series of new charges by handing in his resignation during his disciplinary process on Friday.

Eskom suspended Koko earlier this month, saying it had added new charges that he'll have to face in a fresh disciplinary hearing after being cleared of any wrongdoing late last year.

Eskom's newly appointed board and CEO Phakamani Hadebe have moved quickly to dismiss Koko and others who are facing serious allegations in an attempt to regain the public's trust and incorporate good governance.

Koko was determined to remain an Eskom executive, even when he was given an ultimatum last month by new management, to either resign or be fired.

Koko went as far as taking the matter to the Labour Court and succeeded in getting an interim order preventing Eskom from terminating his contract.

But his tune changed when Eskom said this was no longer valid as he had to face new charges about his alleged conduct with the Guptas and claims that he signed dodgy deals and leaked confidential information.

On Friday morning during his disciplinary hearing, Koko's legal team told Eskom he now wants to resign.

The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says the hearing has now come to a halt.

“When an employee resigns, there’s not much that the company can do in terms of taking disciplinary action against them. So, as I speak now, the hearings have stopped.”

However, Eskom says this doesn't stop the company from pursuing the matter through other legal processes.