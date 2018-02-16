Eskom executive Matshela Koko hands in resignation

Koko tendered his resignation on Friday morning on the day that his disciplinary hearing was to take place.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that executive Matshela Koko has resigned from the power utility after weeks of fighting to save his job.

Eskom's new board and CEO Phakamani Hadebe gave Koko an ultimatum last month to resign or be fired. He then took the matter to the Labour Court and secured an interim order to stop the utility from terminating his contract.

Eskom argued that Koko's attempt to block his dismissal was no longer valid because he had to face an internal hearing based on new charges.

This was related to accusations that Koko misled Parliament about payments made to consultancy firm Trillian, and that he leaked confidential information to people associated with the Gupta family.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe: "I can confirm that we have received an indication from Mr Koko's lawyers, saying that he wants to resign. However, Eskom still insists that the disciplinary hearing that was scheduled to start today should continue because we have a strong case on the charges that have been placed on Mr Koko."

