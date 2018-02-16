Eskom: Disciplinary action against Koko halted
Matshela Koko's legal team handed in his resignation during his internal disciplinary hearing earlier on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the disciplinary process against executive Matshela Koko has come to a halt given that he's no longer an employee of the company.
He was given an ultimatum last month to resign or be fired but he took the matter to the Labour Court and secured an interim order to stop the utility from terminating his contract.
Eskom argued that Koko's attempt to block his dismissal was no longer valid because he had to face an internal hearing based on new charges.
They relate to accusations that he mislead Parliament about payments made to consultancy firm Trillian and that he leaked confidential information to people associated with the Gupta family.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says this process has now stopped due to Koko's resignation.
“The chairperson of the hearing did say that in terms of the labour law when an employee resigns, there’s not much that the company can do in terms of taking disciplinary action against them. So, as I speak now, the hearings have stopped.”
