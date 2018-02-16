Equal Education hopes Ramaphosa will prioritise education

Fee-free higher education has been a burning topic brought to the gates of Parliament in protests over the past few years.

CAPE TOWN - Civic organisation Equal Education is hoping President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the question of access to education in his first State of the Nation Address.

Equal Education's Tshepo Motsepe says government's failure to produce a sustainable plan to fund fee-free higher education means the doors of further learning are shut to those who manage to defy the odds.

“I think our people, particularly young people in South Africa, have shown the party that they are ready to help. The only thing is that they are desperate for free education or access to good, quality education.”

Motsepe says many learners are still faced with challenges like no access to water, sanitation and electricity, while thousands still walk up to 5 kilometres to reach school.

“While we might have gotten rid of Jacob Zuma, the work that needs to happen going forward is quite momentous. On one hand we need to get rid of all the legacy that Zuma has left behind, but at the same time we’re saying inequality remains quite high.”

Motsepe says eight out of 10 children are unable to read after four years of schooling.