De Lille: We must stop hanging our dirty laundry in public

The Cape Town mayor survived by the skin of her teeth, avoiding the effective end of her mayorship by a single vote.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she would have sailed through a vote of no confidence in her if it had been held in secret.

The Cape Town mayor survived by the skin of her teeth, avoiding the effective end of her mayorship by a single vote.

WATCH: Patricia de Lille survives motion of no confidence

De Lille went to court to ensure voting on the motion of no confidence, brought by her own party, was conducted in secret.

But the judge decided it was the council Speaker's call to make and he decided on an open vote.

Seventy percent of De Lille's own caucus supported the motion of no confidence, but De Lille squeaked over the line with one vote, thanks to opposition party support.

She believes that if the vote had been secret, her caucus would have wholeheartedly supported her.

“Because people have been intimidated … they’ve been threatened that should you not vote according to party line you can sign your resignation letter and all of it. We must now stop hanging all of this dirt in public.”

De Lille is now urging Democratic Alliance caucus members to find a way to unite and to shift their focus from politicking, to delivering services to the people of Cape Town.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)