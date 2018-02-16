CT road closures for State of the Nation Address

Newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa will give the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Friday evening.

The event was postponed last week as the African National Congress dealt with the removal of Jacob Zuma as the head of state. Zuma resigned on Wednesday, paving the way for Ramaphosa to be elected as the fifth president of the Republic of South Africa and for Parliament to resume its schedule.

The proceeedings in Parliament start at 7pm.

Below are the road closures scheduled for Sona:

City and Foreshore

Wale St between Burg and Adderley St - 06:00-23:45

Bureau St between Adderley and Parliament St - 6:00 – 23:59

Spin St between Corporation and Parliament St

Parliament St between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket St (excluding parking garage access point)

Plein St between Roeland and Longmarket St

St John’s Rd between Roeland and Vrede St

Mostert St between Plein and Buitenkant St

Roeland St between Plein and Buitenkant St - 6:00 – 23:45

Roeland St between Buitenkant St and Brandweer St - 17:45 – 19:15 for 90 minutes

Hope St between Roeland and Wesley St - 6:00 – 23:45

Glynn St between Buitenkant and Hope St

Wesley St between Buitenkant and Hope St

Gallery Ln: whole

Government Ave: whole

Bouquet St: whole and parking area

Commercial St: between Plein and Buitenkant St.

Church Square - 6:00-23:45

Newlands – Rondebosch – Mowbray – Observatory – Salt River - Woodstock – Cape Town

M3 (Union Ave, Rhodes Dr, de Waal Dr) inbound: Newlands Ave to Jutland Ave. including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps: UCT and Woolsack Dr - 17:45 – 19:15

for 90 minutes

Barnham Rd, use Buitenkant St (open) or Crassula Ave.

Woolsack Dr westbound: Main Rd (M4) - Rhodes Dr (M3)

Anzio Rd: Groote Schuur Hospital to de Waal Dr (M3).

N2 (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Blvd) inbound: Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Rd.

Newlands

Klipper Rd: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave.

Princess Anne Ave: Newlands Ave to Union Ave.

Newlands Ave: Dean St to Princess Anne Ave.

Dean St westbound: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave

*Additional Controlled Roads & Closures:

Security fencing will line the route in the CBD. There will be guarded pedestrian crossing points during peak time on Adderley St (Castle and Shortmarket St’s.), Plein St (Shortmarket, Spin and Barrack St’s.)

Company Gardens will be closed on Friday, 16 February 2018 from 06:00 to 23:59.

Darling St between Adderley and Buitenkant St’s and Wale St between Adderley and Queen Victoria St’s may be closed during the day of Friday, 16 February 2018 for security reasons.

Contingency closure in case of an emergency on 16 February 2018 (08h00-23h45) will include the following roads:



Barrack Street between Buitenkant and Plein Street

Albertus Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Street

Caledon Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Street

Parade Street between Darling and Caledon Street

Mostert Street between Buitenkant and Plein Street

Buitenkant Street between Darling and Wesley / Mill Street

Darling Street between Adderley Street and Canterbury Street

Adderley Street between Strand & Bureau Street

Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall / Burg Street / Long Street

Church Street between Burg St and Adderley Street

Burg Street between Wale Street and Longmarket Street

Parking Restrictions – From midnight (00:00) on Friday, 16 February 2018 to 23:45:

Please note that no parked vehicles will be permitted in the following areas:

• Klipper Road between Main Road and M3

• M3 Between Princess Ann and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Wall Drive)

• Newlands:

 Princess Anne Ave.

• City:

o CBD / Foreshore area:

Adderley St: between Strand and Wale St’s. Longmarket & Bureau St

• Wale Street: Queen Victoria Street & Bureau Street (Both Sides)

 Darling St: outbound between Plein and Buitenkant St’s, reserved between:

• Plein and Parade for taxis from Plein St

• Parade and Buitenkant for Parliamentary buses

 Strand St: between Adderley and Christiaan Barnard St overpass.

o Parliament / Company Gardens area:

 Church Square: corner of Spin & Parliament St’s.

 Roeland St: between Brandweer & Plein St.

 Plein St: between Long Market Street & Roeland St’s.

 St. John’s St: between Roeland & Orange St’s

 Spin St: between Parliament & Plein St’s.

 Parliament St: between Longmarket & Bureau St’s.

 Hatfield St: between Roeland & Orange St’s.

 St. Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet & Roeland St’s.

 Gallery Lane.

 Bouquet St.

 Queen Victoria Street: Wale Street and Orange Street (Both Sides)

 Commercial St: between Buitenkant and Plein St.

 Barrack St: between Buitenkant and Plein St.

 Albertus St: between Buitenkant and Corporation St.

 Caledon St: between Buitenkant and Corporation St.

 Mostert St: between Buitenkant and Plein St.

 Longmarket St: between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall

 Hope St: from Roeland to Wesley Street

 Avenue Street and Paddock Street

Alternative Routes:

Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event:

1. From the N2 (Settler’s Way): use the N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Dr).