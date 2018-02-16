Court sets aside Public Protector Mkhwebane's CIEX report

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Court sets aside Public Protector Mkhwebane's CIEX report

Absa, the Reserve Bank and Treasury challenged Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the apartheid era bail-out, claiming it was procedurally unfair and rested on material errors of fact and law.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases the report on investigations into financial corruption and planning for Nelson Mandela's funeral on 4 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases the report on investigations into financial corruption and planning for Nelson Mandela's funeral on 4 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's CIEX report, where Absa was ordered to pay more than one billion rand, has been set aside by the High Court in Pretoria.

Absa, the Reserve Bank and Treasury challenged Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the apartheid era bail-out, claiming it was procedurally unfair and rested on material errors of fact and law.

The Public Protector had claimed that her remedial action was merely a recommendation.

The court has set aside her report and awarded costs to Absa.

Absa's Songezo Zibi: "We are obviously delighted and we're studying the judgment. We can finally put the matter behind us."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA