Court sets aside Public Protector Mkhwebane's CIEX report
Absa, the Reserve Bank and Treasury challenged Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the apartheid era bail-out, claiming it was procedurally unfair and rested on material errors of fact and law.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's CIEX report, where Absa was ordered to pay more than one billion rand, has been set aside by the High Court in Pretoria.
The Public Protector had claimed that her remedial action was merely a recommendation.
The court has set aside her report and awarded costs to Absa.
Absa's Songezo Zibi: "We are obviously delighted and we're studying the judgment. We can finally put the matter behind us."
