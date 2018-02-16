Popular Topics
ANC: Ramaphosa Sona brings new hope

President Cyril Ramaphosa will spell out government’s plan of action for the year, including how he will deal with rampant corruption which came to characterise his predecessor’s tenure.

South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa smiles alongside ANC chief-whip Jackson Mthembu (R) after being elected by the Members of Parliament in Cape Town, on 15 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa smiles alongside ANC chief-whip Jackson Mthembu (R) after being elected by the Members of Parliament in Cape Town, on 15 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his maiden State of The Nation Address, his party has described Friday as the beginning of a hopeful new era.

Ramaphosa will spell out government’s plan of action for the year, including how he will deal with rampant corruption which came to characterise his predecessor’s tenure.

There is a sense of calm, both in and outside Parliament, it’s a calm that some may argue hasn’t been experienced in the last four years.

It was during those years that police would lock down almost the entire city of Cape Town in anticipation of protests against former President Jacob Zuma.

The African National Congress’ Paul Mashatile says this indicates a new journey.

“We're looking forward to renewed hope. We want comrade Cyril to continue to lead with integrity and humility and put our people first.”

In stark contrast with previous years, the police presence has been minimised.

There are no riot police or heavily armoured vehicles and there are also no restrictions in terms of media access... and definitely no signal jammers.

