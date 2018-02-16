ANC in CT: De Lille will go on our terms
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille on Thursday survived a motion of no confidence vote being supported by the opposition.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) leader in the City of Cape Town caucus says that struggles in the metro's leadership cannot be pinned on one individual.
Mayor Patricia de Lille on Thursday survived a motion of no confidence vote being supported by the opposition.
The Democratic Alliance has instituted disciplinary proceedings against de Lille on the grounds of alleged maladministration and for bringing the party into disrepute.
She was subsequently also scrapped from the city's drought response team.
Opposition caucus leader Xolani Sotashe says: “We want de Lille to go, but she’ll go when we want her to go. We are not going to be dictated to by the DA. She will go on our terms. All the problems in the City of Cape Town cannot be pinned on one person. De Lille is not the problem, she is part of the problem.”
De Lille has previously defended her innocence and said she was open to investigation by anyone. She has denied the allegations against her and said they must be tested before being passed off as facts.
